Circle Review: AI for Streamlined Real Estate Workflows

The applications of AI are staggering, no matter the industry. In real estate, who knew that it could do so much and help brokers and agents in escrow management? The Circle app is one such example, leading the pack with intuitive features and an easy-to-use interface. Let’s take a look and see what Circle has to offer.

What is Circle: Escrow Tool for Agents?

Circle is primarily a smart escrow management tool you can use on the go. The process of escrow is a complicated matter and has a lot of moving parts. Keeping up with everything can be overwhelming, and the current suite of tools and CRM systems is clunky at best. This is where Circle shines, as one of the first AI-powered tools that can effectively handle the processes in a single app.

Circle Escrow Tool Features

Users won’t need to reach out to a dozen people to check their status and see where they’re at. Since it’s an app, you get notifications as soon as they happen, and the escrow process can be viewed at any time.

Manager Dashboard

Brokers will find a lot to like here, as Circle has a dedicated broker dashboard. Here, you can see all your agents and each transaction made. Instead of using another CRM tool or checking your email ever so often, you can

In real estate escrow, it’s important to have every interaction recorded. The Circle app gives you just that, as every message and task is in the app, and you can view it anytime on your smartphone.

Task Lists and Centralized Chat Screen

Circle users can set tasks and see their status. There’s a dedicated chat screen as well for any questions. It’s actually a great way to move the process along and set deadlines, and it promotes transparency and accountability among participants.

Should You Download the Circle App?

The app single-handedly transforms real estate management in a more efficient way. For those who are constantly involved in real estate escrows and similar industries, the Circle app is definitely a must-download.