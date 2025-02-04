Dwellspring Review: More Than Just a White Noise App

Popular, high-profile apps usually have something that sets them apart from the rest, with Dwellspring being no exception. On the surface, it’s a white and brown noise machine app to help you relax and sleep better. But a deep dive reveals interesting features, such as the ability to mix sounds and offline listening.

What is Dwellspring: Sleep Sounds App?

Dwellspring is a very useful app to have on your phone regardless of life stage. It can help you sleep, manage anxiety, focus better, and meditate, to name a few. The app works in managing conditions such as autism and ADHD as well using a variety of noise colors, ambient sounds, and nature sounds.

The developers of Dwellspring are the same as the ones who made the 12 Hour Sound Machines podcast which was featured in Bloomberg and Forbes. There’s a lot to like about the app, including these features:

Offline Listening

Dwellspring is already better than most sound apps due to its ability to be played even without an active internet connection. You can save the mixes in your library and play them back whenever you want.

Creator Exchange

The app has a community of creators who regularly upload their ‘sound mixes’ for others to try and download.

Sound Machine Mixing

Users can create their own sound mixes with a variety of sounds and music. You can finetune and customize it to your heart’s content and for use, e.g., for studying, relaxing at the end of the day, or when you need to get some much-needed deep sleep.

Noise Color and Binaural Beats

Listen to white noise, brown noise, or pink noise, or blend them together to form your own unique blend. Binaural beats can be woven in for a truly customized soundscape.

Instarest Option

Dwellspring has an Instarest option where you can pick the mix and set it on a timer or alarm as soon as possible.

Should You Download the Dwellspring App?

Having an app that can calm you down or help you focus quickly is an invaluable tool in today’s world. Dwellspring is one of the best of its kind, with quality-of-life controls you shouldn’t miss out on.