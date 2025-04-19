EarthSnap App Review – Your AI Powered Visual Nature Identifier

Going out and connecting with nature is a great way to relax and pass the time. With EarthSnap, you can be more than just a passive watcher- you can learn more about the plants, insects, and wildlife you see! In this EarthSnap review, we take a look at the AI-powered nature identifier for your smartphone.

What is EarthSnap?

EarthSnap is a comprehensive identification app focusing on the wonderful world of nature. It’s built by the people behind Earth.com and powered by artificial intelligence. Best of all, it’s a smartphone app, which means you can simply pull out your device, take a picture of anything that interests you, and get more insights about it.

EarthSnap Features

AI-Powered Nature Identification

To use EarthSnap, all you have to do is open the app and point at the species you’d like to know more about. Its AI engine does the rest! It only takes a few seconds for the app to identify the animal or plant.

Online Community/ Social Media

EarthSnap comes with its own community of nature lovers in the form of social media. After taking a photo, you can share it with your connections. Or, browse through your feed and find interesting stuff that will make you want to go out and explore.

Search and Learn

The app is very helpful on its own as it has a database of millions of plant and animal species. You can search for a particular animal and read all the interesting stuff about it. EarthSnap is like a digital encyclopedia in this aspect.

Personal Digital Library

Build a personal library of discoveries and photos that you can call your own. It’s like an album of sorts and shows you where you found it.

Explore Your Local Area

The SnapMap and Earthpedia function calls all outdoor adventurers to explore their local parks and greenery in search of wildlife. It’s great for planning trips and hikes.

Should I Download the EarthSnap App?

EarthSnap is a must-download not only for nature enthusiasts but for everyone who’s curious about the world we live in. The AI nature image identifier is convenient and enriches your time outdoors.