Faidr Review: An Innovative AM/FM App Experience Powered by AI

With the release of Faidr, AM/FM user experience has changed. No more ads or commercials that can take chunks out of your listening time. In our faidr review, we explore the radio station app and see what innovative features it offers.

Faidr: What Makes the App Different?

Faidr advertises itself as the ‘first of its kind’, with several features that do so. While most radio stations come with ads (it’s how they generate revenue), faidr does away with it and offers a small monthly fee.

The initial download and install is fast, and pretty soon I’m browsing through the available radio stations, genres, and podcasts I could listen to.

Faidr App Experience

The app layout of Faidr is familiar as it adopts the same one as Spotify, Apple Music, and others. Navigating to get to where you need to shouldn’t pose too much of a problem, and soon, I was listening to an FM station, waiting for the commercials to surface. As the song ended, I expected the ad to come on and break the experience; but then it was quickly replaced by content before going into another song.

Music casts is a noteworthy addition- it combines your playlist with a podcast to ensure maximum enjoyment. The app touts a proprietary streaming system for long talk segments, infusing them with full tracks instead of just snippets.

Finally, I tried Discovr, a section to discover exclusive content made by independent and emerging artists. Depending on your listening preference, the AI comes up with content you might like. At this time there were more new songs I hadn’t listened to yet, and most of them I liked in the end.

Faidr has a free, ad-supported plan and a Plus plan for a low price. This is much lower compared to the competition.

The Bottom Line- Should You Try the AM/FM App?

It’s amazing how technology, particularly AI, can eliminate pesky features such as ads and commercials in an AM/FM experience. Faidr has done this and added several more useful features. If you want to elevate your listening, then the app is a must try.