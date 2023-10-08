Start a Side Gig or Hire People Easily with the FYSH App

Fysh (pronounced ‘fish’) is the newest kindling in the side hustle gig economy. The app aims to provide both client and worker services to be an all-in-one platform.

What is the FYSH App?

Fysh is a convenient app where users can hire people to work or for them to get hired. There’s an online marketplace where people can post jobs and apply for them, as well as useful gig functions such as invoicing, mobile payments, scheduling, task checklists, and more.

Unlike other workplace portals and websites, Fysh is both available as an app and a website. More than that, there’s something convenient about an app you can open and check on your smartphone wherever you are.

Features of FYSH – How to Use Fysh

If you’re interested in trying Fysh, all you need to do is download the app on your phone. Sign up and you can choose between an employer or worker (you can switch anytime.)

All in One Side Hustle Functionality. Business owners will find nearly every vital function available, including locating, invoice, management, and scheduling. Workers get the same benefits and manage their invoices and communication in one app.

Intuitive and Robust Marketplace. Of course, for a job marketplace platform to be successful it has to have a community. Fysh makes it easier by offering various options for businesses and employees alike. Connections are organic, and all you have to do is initiate a post or apply the traditional way- with a cover letter and presenting your qualifications.

Easy Side Hustle Companion. Fysh is a good solution for those who want to earn extra money on the side. It’s also a place where you can hire location-based services, such as cleaning, babysitting, plumbing, and more. The fees are lower at 2% too.

Should You Use the Fysh App?

FYSH is a useful app to have even if you’re not actively looking for work or employing a worker. Once the marketplace grows and more people start coming in, it could be a convenient way to accomplish a side hustle or hire a part-time employee to free up time.