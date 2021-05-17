Guided by Glow App Review

Rarely will you see an app designed to promote women’s sexual wellness, but that’s exactly what Guided By Glow is. Follow our Guided By Glow: Erotic Audio for Mindful Sexuality review and discover a new way to meditate.

What is Guided by Glow?

Guided By Glow is an app that features relaxing guided meditation and exciting audio stories specially designed for women.

It’s a sensual meditation app that promotes mindfulness and self-love mainly through audio content. However, keep in mind that it’s not a clinical process by itself- it’s more of a relaxing experience that immerses with audio soundscapes and erotic stories.

Guided by Glow Features

Created by Professionals

Guided by Glow is created by producers, creators, writers and actors working alongside medical professionals and wellness advisors, which means the content is focused on women’s sexual wellness. It’s designed to melt away stress via guided sessions and improve your mood and bring back passion into your lives.

Categorized Content

After downloading the app you can choose from categories such as Group, Ritual, Instant Chemistry, Direct Guidance, Massage and Beyond Binary. Each one is unique in that it offers a new experience.

Each session lasts anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes, with new ones added weekly. The categories can help you choose what you want and not be surprised with content you may not want as of the moment.

Search by Voice or Theme

After going through the sessions you’ll inevitably find a theme or voice you like. Guided by Glow has a built-in search engine that allows you to filter the content to your preference.

Transcendent Music, Meditation

At its core Guided by Glow is a meditation app that promotes mindfulness and relaxation. The audio content has transcendent music that can ease away pent-up stress at the end of the day and allow you to wake up more refreshed in the morning.

Try Guided by Glow Today!

Guided by Glow is a free app that’s available to download on the App Store and Play Store. The developers are offering a free 7 day trial for those who want to check out what it has to offer.