Hookup Review – An App Where You Meet New People or Go On a Date

Dating apps have evolved from swiping left or right, and it’s now easier than ever to find like-minded people. HookUp.com is one of the newest apps that offer several options to go with the modern times. In this HookUp review, we’ll find out if it’s worth downloading and trying out.

HookUp.com Dating App – First Impressions

HookUp.com is available as an app on both the App Store for the iPhone and Play Store for Android phones. Like all the other dating apps, it’s fairly lightweight and doesn’t take up much space on your mobile’s storage.

Once registered and inside, you’re greeted with a clean interface and a mobile-friendly layout. Navigation is a breeze, and the sections and tabs themselves are fairly quick and responsive. It’s worth noting that Google Maps can be used for local search, and there are advanced filters so you can find the exact match you want.

HookUp.com App and Website – What’s Inside?

The one thing that’s unique with the app is how you can filter to a very specific niche, whether it’s meeting new friends or having a date over coffee. You can also customize your search based on your interest, lifestyle, and preference. Furthermore, there are video shorts (called hooks) that you can send or receive. Virtual gifts can be sent and received as well.

Once ‘connected’, you can schedule a video chat or start messaging. Safety protocols let users block a user if they wish to do so. The layout is such that it feels more like a social media platform than a dating app.

It’s worth noting that HookUp.com has a 3-day free trial, and you can decide whether to continue using it or not. There’s a membership that charges a monthly fee, and along with it some advanced features such as real-time connections, private messaging, and video shorts.

Should You Download HookUp.com App?

HookUp tries to be different by making itself appear as a social app than a full-on dating website, with some nifty features along the way. It’s definitely a must-try for those who want to search for specific dating experiences.