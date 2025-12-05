App Reviews

Hookup Review – An App Where You Meet New People or Go On a Date

By Haider Ali Khan
hookup logo three

Dating apps have evolved from swiping left or right, and it’s now easier than ever to find like-minded people. HookUp.com is one of the newest apps that offer several options to go with the modern times. In this HookUp review, we’ll find out if it’s worth downloading and trying out.


HookUp.com Dating App – First Impressions

HookUp.com is available as an app on both the App Store for the iPhone and Play Store for Android phones. Like all the other dating apps, it’s fairly lightweight and doesn’t take up much space on your mobile’s storage.

hookup logo three

Once registered and inside, you’re greeted with a clean interface and a mobile-friendly layout. Navigation is a breeze, and the sections and tabs themselves are fairly quick and responsive. It’s worth noting that Google Maps can be used for local search, and there are advanced filters so you can find the exact match you want.


Hookup My Matches

HookUp.com App and Website – What’s Inside?

The one thing that’s unique with the app is how you can filter to a very specific niche, whether it’s meeting new friends or having a date over coffee. You can also customize your search based on your interest, lifestyle, and preference. Furthermore, there are video shorts (called hooks) that you can send or receive. Virtual gifts can be sent and received as well.

Hookup Your Identity

Once ‘connected’, you can schedule a video chat or start messaging. Safety protocols let users block a user if they wish to do so. The layout is such that it feels more like a social media platform than a dating app.


It’s worth noting that HookUp.com has a 3-day free trial, and you can decide whether to continue using it or not. There’s a membership that charges a monthly fee, and along with it some advanced features such as real-time connections, private messaging, and video shorts.

Should You Download HookUp.com App?

HookUp tries to be different by making itself appear as a social app than a full-on dating website, with some nifty features along the way. It’s definitely a must-try for those who want to search for specific dating experiences.

Download from Google Play
Download from Apple App Store

Latest News
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
1 Min Read
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay 
1 Min Read
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
Alan Dye Parts Ways With Apple To Join Meta
1 Min Read
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
1 Min Read
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year
1 Min Read
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 
1 Min Read
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
1 Min Read
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
1 Min Read
Lost your password?