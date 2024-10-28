App Reviews

Ipsos iSay Review: Earn and Make the Consumer World a Better Place?

By Haider Ali Khan
Ipsos iSay

We’ve all seen our share of consumer survey platforms where you earn some points and exchange them for cash or gift cards. Ipsos iSay is the latest to come out of this niche, backed by the powerful Ipsos pedigree. Consumer and brand-wise, there are a few hooks that can benefit both ends as we’ll find out while exploring the features of Ipsos iSay.

Ipsos iSay: What is It and What Does It Do?

The heart of Ipsos iSay is the online community where surveys and opinions are asked. It’s a sort of community feedback platform for brands and companies where users are listened to and compensated at the same time. While it’s not a new concept, iSay has the backing of Ipsos, a leading market research company that has plenty of experience in their fields.

Ipsos iSay

Here are the notable features and benefits of the Ipsos iSay app.

Easy to Join

Downloading and signing up is easy, and once you’re in the app all you have to do is browse through and complete surveys as they come. Like other survey apps, the process in Ipsos iSay is pretty much streamlined and you’ll get used to the interface sooner rather than later.

Ipsos iSay Features

Do Surveys for Rewards

Surveys start coming in as soon as your profile is qualified, with notifications sent to the device. The good thing about this is you can complete them practically anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

Exchange and Cash Out

Once you accumulate enough points, you can exchange them for rewards or gift cards. While doing so, you’re providing invaluable feedback and helping brands improve based on the consumer’s point of view.

Ipsos iSay Screenshots

Ipsos iSay is available on both iOS and Android- simply look for the Ipsos iSay app on Google Play and the App Store and download it for free.

Should You Download the App?

Have some extra time or minutes per day you want to turn into income? Ipsos iSay is a great platform for it. You’ll like how easy it is to install and get started doing surveys to improve products and brands.

Ipsos iSay on App Store
Ipsos iSay on Google Play
