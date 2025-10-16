App Reviews

iSunday Review – Christian Dating Done Right?

By Haider Ali Khan
isunday logo bird online

Dating apps and platforms are a dime a dozen, but they all seem generic. Enter iSunday, a Christian dating app with features people would love. There are enough distinctions to separate iSunday from other ‘swipe to meet’ apps, so let’s take a look.


What is iSunday?

iSunday is primarily a dating app with a focus on the Christian community. The description reads ‘bringing Christians from all denominations who share the desire to form a lasting relationship’, and it’s a far cry from speed dating that’s popular in today’s world.

isunday logo bird online

The app is made to be simple and allow users to do what they want- connect with other people instantly and start sharing. It has a modern and intuitive interface, which means you can get from point A to point B easily.


iSunday Features and Differences

Christ-Centered Relationship

It’s worth noting that iSunday is a dating app for users who are looking for a long-term relationship. The app boasts a full plethora of profile sections and messaging that allow deep exploration. In a way, iSunday is a virtual place where Christians can gather and talk about their beliefs.

iSunday App with a man and women

Serious, Robust Options

The app distinguishes itself from other dating sites by having more in terms of messaging and profiling. There’s an emphasis on building a connection that could possibly extend beyond the platform.


iSunday App with a lady in pink

Free and Premium Plans

iSunday has a free plan and a premium plan, with not much difference between them. Premium users can start a conversation and send messages, while those in the free tier can only receive and reply. Match preferences are unlocked for both tiers, as are profile viewing. The free plan has no trial period, and you can use the app for as long as you’d like.

Should You Download iSunday: Christian Dating App?

iSunday can be considered a niche dating app as it’s primarily towards Christian users and those who share the same beliefs. The ‘Christ-centered’ relationship approach will prove to be helpful to those who aim for a serious connection with like-minded people. That said, there aren’t a lot of dating apps that cater to this niche, so it’s a worthy download and try.

Download the App from App Store

Latest News
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
1 Min Read
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
1 Min Read
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
1 Min Read
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
1 Min Read
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Lost your password?