iSunday Review – Christian Dating Done Right?

Dating apps and platforms are a dime a dozen, but they all seem generic. Enter iSunday, a Christian dating app with features people would love. There are enough distinctions to separate iSunday from other ‘swipe to meet’ apps, so let’s take a look.

What is iSunday?

iSunday is primarily a dating app with a focus on the Christian community. The description reads ‘bringing Christians from all denominations who share the desire to form a lasting relationship’, and it’s a far cry from speed dating that’s popular in today’s world.

The app is made to be simple and allow users to do what they want- connect with other people instantly and start sharing. It has a modern and intuitive interface, which means you can get from point A to point B easily.

iSunday Features and Differences

Christ-Centered Relationship

It’s worth noting that iSunday is a dating app for users who are looking for a long-term relationship. The app boasts a full plethora of profile sections and messaging that allow deep exploration. In a way, iSunday is a virtual place where Christians can gather and talk about their beliefs.

Serious, Robust Options

The app distinguishes itself from other dating sites by having more in terms of messaging and profiling. There’s an emphasis on building a connection that could possibly extend beyond the platform.

Free and Premium Plans

iSunday has a free plan and a premium plan, with not much difference between them. Premium users can start a conversation and send messages, while those in the free tier can only receive and reply. Match preferences are unlocked for both tiers, as are profile viewing. The free plan has no trial period, and you can use the app for as long as you’d like.

Should You Download iSunday: Christian Dating App?

iSunday can be considered a niche dating app as it’s primarily towards Christian users and those who share the same beliefs. The ‘Christ-centered’ relationship approach will prove to be helpful to those who aim for a serious connection with like-minded people. That said, there aren’t a lot of dating apps that cater to this niche, so it’s a worthy download and try.