MagicPin App Review

Ever wanted to digitize your pin collection but don’t know where to start? Thankfully, there’s an app for that in the name of MagicPin.

Billed as ‘the app that makes trading pins fun!’, come and take a look at our MagicPin review.

What is MagicPin?

MagicPin is an app that you can download at the App Store or Play Store which features pins from your favourite childhood cartoons and movies.

It’s more than just a place where you can digitize your pin collection, though. MagicPin has a robust marketplace, enriches your pin experience and connects you to hundreds or thousands of pin enthusiasts from all over the world.

Magic Pin Features

Pins and Collectibles

Magic Pin has a digital version of just about any pin you have in your collection. We know that naming and categorizing them is part of the magic of pin collection, and the app has managed to keep that feeling alive.

The app scans your pins and puts them in a digitized album. As part of the process sometimes information will pop up and allow you to learn more about it.

Pinboards

With Pinboards you won’t have to export your photos to Instagram or other third party platforms.

As soon as you digitize your pins they will be added to your album, and you’ll be free to organize them however you like. You can choose to label by superhero, brand, movie and more and create a board where you can proudly show it off to fellow MagicPin enthusiasts.

Trade, Buy and Sell

MagicPin has a virtual marketplace dedicated to trading pins. The community-based platform alone is worth the download as it allows you to share your hobby with fellow enthusiasts.

At the marketplace you can buy or sell your pins and get new ones to complete your collection. It’s now more convenient with an added bonus of buying or selling without having to leave your house.

The feature is locked behind a paywall of $1.99 monthly, $19.99 yearly or $99.99 for a lifetime.

Try Magic Pin Today!

Magic Pin is definitely worth a look if you’re into collecting pins. It has an organizing board and a thriving marketplace for those rare and unique collections.