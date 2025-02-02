MeThreeSixty Review: Better Weight Loss with Advanced Scanning Technology

Losing weight is an uphill climb, but when you’re constantly motivated and see the results then you just might make it to your goal. Helping you along the way is MeThreeSixty, a 3D body scanning app that shows a visualization of yourself over time, taking into account important metrics as a guide.

Advertisements

The developers of MeThreeSixty recently showed off a video of its app in action.

You can view it here:

MeThreeSixty App: First Look

A body scanning app that creates a 3D avatar of you and changes in near real-time? At first, I was incredulous and a bit skeptical, so I checked out the app on my phone. MeThreeSixty is free to download, but if you want all the extra features then you’ll need to upgrade to a Premium account.

After a quick search and download, MeThreeSixty is ready. The camera on my phone snaps several pictures as a reference, and the app does the rest.

Advertisements

The Experience

MeThreeSixty is much more comprehensive than your average weight loss app. Here, weight is expanded into several more measurements, including body mass and composition. I could turn off the measurements that aren’t important to me and focus on the ones that I want for my fitness goals.

Progress is tracked from the moment you start using the app up to an entire year. This will definitely come in handy when you’re wondering how much weight you’ve lost and the body transformation that came with it. I like how I could compare the scans at any time and look at my FutureMe (an aspirational model) to keep going.

Advertisements

The app measures in a more granular way, and this equals greater accuracy across all metrics. App size is bigger than most, but that’s because you get more data than just weight.

The Verdict

MeThreeSixty is an app worthy of a download. It’s perfect for those who want to lose weight and get an immediate visualization of their current progress in 3D. The kicker is that it integrates fairly well with Apple Health and newer iPhones, so you won’t have a problem there.