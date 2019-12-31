MoneyBall Review

In this article, we at iLounge will be sharing a review of the MoneyBall mobile app for iOS and Android.

Do you like games that give your brain a mental workout? MoneyBall is similar to Brain Age- Training and other titles that exercise your mind with fun and stimulating puzzles.

MoneyBall has several features that make it stand out among other apps at the App Store and Play Store.

Invest in Your Mind

The premise of MoneyBall is simple- play a few memory puzzles whenever you have free time and keep your brain in tip-top shape.

Studies have shown that stimulating activities can help keep your brain ‘young’, and this is what the app is all about. At first you’ll struggle to complete the first stages, but don’t worry as you’ll get the hang of it in the long run.

Like any other muscle in the body, the more you train your brain the better it gets. Soon, you’ll be finishing stages with speed and accuracy as long as you keep playing every day.

Compete with Friends

Multi-player is where things get interesting. Feel the need to compete with friends, family and acquaintances in your social media account? Prove that your mind is the sharpest via mano-a-mano or group matches.

Connecting to the internet gives you this option. You can choose who to play with in the available list; start playing and you can win the memory puzzle matches. When you win, you get a prize in the form of ‘money’, or in-game currency with MoneyBall. It’s an interesting twist to keep you playing for more.

The puzzle games are practical and help you with everyday problem solving skills. Even if you’re not competitive MoneyBall is still a top game to install on your iPhone.

MoneyBall VIP Membership

MoneyBall enthusiasts can get a VIP membership that gives them extra perks such as direct messaging options, full app access, and in-game rewards. You can compete via tournament or head to head mode and climb the leaderboards to become the #1 MoneyBall player.

For a relatively lightweight app, MoneyBall is super beneficial for your mind. Enjoy entertaining brain puzzles and sharpen your mind for real-life applications. You can also compete with friends for bragging rights!