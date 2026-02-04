App Reviews

MoolaCon Personal Budget App – Say Goodbye to Complex Calculations

By Haider Ali Khan
MoolaCon App logo

With so many expenses, consumer goods, and meal choices competing for our money, it can be easy to lose track of our monthly budget. Sure, you can use a personal budget app, but most of these are skinned-up versions of spreadsheets and formulas.


MoolaCon is a financial app that looks to break the mold and keep things simple. Let’s check out the features and see if it’s worth keeping.

MoolaCon App logo

What is MoolaCon?

MoolaCon is designed to be a ‘budget companion’ on your smartphone. The guidance you’ll receive here isn’t the usual spreadsheet gospel, filled with jargon and technical terms- it’s laid out to be understood and used by real people. The app aims to provide control, predictability, and peace of mind using an algorithm that learns your budget over time.


MoolaCon Features

Made for Beginners

The app is a far cry from the budgeting software your parents are using. There are simple graphs, an overview, and a dashboard you can refer to any time you wish. There’s less clutter, which helps in navigating and reduces stress when using the app.

MoolaCon features

Real-Time Insights

MoolaCon runs continuously, comparing current expenses and projecting future ones. The ‘insights’ you see are short snippets and not overblown- they’re meant to educate and help you navigate your spending habits.


Customize Your Spend Categories

MoolaCon Track course

Every person’s financial budgeting is a bit different, which isn’t a problem with MoolaCon. You can set a variable or a scheduled spend, then staples such as food, home, personal, and vacation, to name a few.

Powered by the Five Spending Readiness Levels

MoolaCon levels are from 1-5, with 5 being the highest. It goes up or down depending on the actions (spending) you take. A score of 5 means you have a budget surplus of more than 10%, while a score of 1 means you have a deficit of more than 10%. While the ideal score is 5, having it between 3 and 4 is also okay.

Should You Download MoolaCon?

MoolaCon is the friendlier alternative to serious budgeting apps out there. When you decide that you need help with your personal finances, give it a try!

Download MoolaCon App

