Oply Review: Predictive AI Home Maintenance App and Money Saver

Maintaining your home is always a constant, but most of the time, you only do repairs and fixes when something is broken. Enter Oply, an app that redefines this by predicting the next breakdown. In this review we’ll check out the features and benefits.

What is Oply?

Oply is many things in one, but its primary purpose is to save you headaches and money via preventive home maintenance.

The app is powered by AI when it comes to predictions, with reminders and alerts that are specific to your location, appliances, past service history, and systems. More than that, Oply has professional services built in so you can just book them when the time comes.

Oply Features

Home Snapshot in Real Time

The app lets you get an idea each time you want to know your home’s state. Areas where you can improve are highlighted, so you can upgrade them and forget about the aspect for the next year or so.

Professional Booking

It’s worth noting that professional services can be accessed in-app. Instead of having to open a browser or download another app, you can just book an HVAC checkup or cleaning when the alert or notification comes up.

Financial Tracker and History

Oply is a budget app as well, with a history of maintenance work and a financial tool to help you manage your resources. In addition, all the service records, costs, improvements, and repairs can be viewed inside the app. It would be very handy if you were to file an insurance or sell your home.

AI Home Maintenance

Oply is powered by AI, and when you put in data about your home systems, appliances, and others, the app starts coming up with recommendations on what you should do next. All of these information can be viewed on your personalized dashboard.

Should You Download Oply?

Oply is a great app for homeowners who want to stay ahead of the maintenance game. It’s a convenient app you can download on your smartphone and get alerts for timely repairs and fixes. If you want to avoid costly replacements and home repair services, give Oply a try.