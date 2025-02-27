App Reviews

Paws QuiVive Review: A Suite of Safety Features on Your Phone

By Haider Ali Khan
Paws QuiVive

Most of us would not be able to afford a personal nurse or the luxury of having someone call us to check on our safety or well-being. However, there’s an app that’s the closing thing to that, and it can be installed easily on any device that runs iOS or Android. Let’s take a look at Paws QuiVive and its features.

What is Paws QuiVive?

While Paws QuiVive may sound like a pet app, its functions extend beyond your furry friend. It’s a health monitoring app designed to keep family members and more vulnerable people like the aged, single, and those with conditions safe. Paws QuiVive answers the question ‘if something happened, how long would help take?’ and similar situations through regular check-ins and alerts.

Paws QuiVive
Paws QuiVive screenshots

How Does Paws QuiVive Work?

After downloading the Paws QuiVive app, you can put in your emergency contacts (which they have to approve). Then, set time intervals or check-in alerts and wait for the app to push out a reminder. When a check-in alert is missed, the app will send notifications to the emergency contact. It may sound simple enough, but it goes a long way especially for children with aged parents, for instance.

Paws QuiVive Features

Alert Customization

Alerts can be customized to suit the app user’s needs. The ICE (in case of emergency) contact will be the first to receive a missed check-in alert, in which they have to call or visit the user to make sure they’re okay.

Wellness Check Options

Users can create their own wellness check routine depending on their lifestyles and preferences. From time of day to timed space, and time intervals, they can change it from the app’s home screen and update it in just a minute or two.

Paws QuiVive in text

Vacation Mode and Notify Local Police Department (in some areas)

If available, the local police gets notified of the missed check-in and they will visit the user’s residence. There’s also a ‘vacation’ mode where users can pause the alerts and wellness checks to resume at another time.

Should You Try Paws QuiVive?

Paws QuiVive might be a very useful app for those who need regular wellness check-ins depending on the situation they’re currently in. Try it today.

Download Paws QuiVive on App Store
Paws QuiVive on Google Play
