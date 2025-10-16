Predict5 Review: Gamified Fundraising Through Sports Picks

Predict5 combines the thrill of sports picks with fundraising, adding an extra layer of entertainment while giving users something they can do to fuel their personal cause. It’s a fun way to raise money while doing daily fantasy sports. Let’s take a closer look at the app.

What is the Predict5 App?

Dedicated sports fans will have tried fantasy sports at least once in their lives. It’s a natural part of it, and you’d want to be engaged as much as you can. Enter Predict5, a sports pick app that’s not like the others.

With Predict5, you can choose player projections from popular leagues, including college and the NFL. The more points you get, the higher your standings. More than that, when you win, you contribute to an NIL collective or nonprofit of your choice. There’s a massive potential in the fundraising aspect because there are millions of fans and hundreds of games throughout one season. There’s also a year-round impact since there are always games such as global sports and competitive leagues going on.

Predict5: Every Pick Matters Features

Fundraising and Sports Predictions

Predict5 is a fun gamified app for sports predictions. Users can choose a player or team they like, then have a chance to win when they make the correct pick. The fundraising part is automatic and added to a nonprofit of your choosing.

Contribute to a Cause You Believe In

Predict5 is not just a sports prediction app- it’s also a way to contribute to a greater cause. You can choose which nonprofit you’d like to give to when you download and open it.

Free to Play

The app is currently free to play in New York and available in Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Illinois, Florida, and California.

Leaderboards and Standings

Sports fans can build up their standings when they make correct picks. It’s one way of getting bragging rights that you can show off to your friends.

Should You Download Predict5?

The idea of having fun with sports picks and giving back to a cause is encapsulated in Predict5. Sports fans and those who play fantasy sports should definitely give Predict5 a try. It’s available in the App Store.