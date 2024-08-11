App Reviews

SwipeZone Review- Athlete Recruiting Done Right?

By Haider Ali Khan
SwipeZone icon

College and university sports recruiting and putting yourself out there as a potential athlete has always been a challenge. Now, there exists an app that can streamline the college recruiting process for both coaches and aspiring students alike. SwipeZone is a relatively new app that can bridge the gap without the need for a middleman. Is the sports recruiting app poised to be the top authority? Find out in our SwipeZone review.

What is SwipeZone? Intro and Features

Available on the App Store and Play Store, SwipeZone is an app that fills a much-needed space for college sports recruitment. At its core, SwipeZone is a virtual space where coaches can find talent, and where sports talent can prove their skills.

SwipeZone icon
SwipeZone in screenshots

SwipeZone Features

SwipeZone has a lot of features that benefit both team coaches and aspiring sports athletes alike. The app is designed for convenience and for recruitment to be easier.

Swipe to Discover

Navigation is done Tinder-style on both the recruitment and athlete end. Swiping on the phone lets you see universities, colleges, and potential leads. From there, users can assess or start a conversation with the profile.

Cost-Effective Recruiting

SwipeZone forgoes the traditional ways of sports recruitment in a high-tech manner. Instead of having to do research, head out to games, and possibly hire an agent for exposure, sports athletes and coaches can simply download the app and start then and there.

SwipeZone on an iPhone

Network with Sports Managers

As an app, you can use SwipeZone to network with managers or recruit potential athletes for your team or company with ease. The app is positioned to be the leading hub as it has very little competition.

Filter Option

SwipeZone users can see pertinent details about the page status, sport, position, and more after swiping through the list. The bio and stats are available as well.

Is SwipeZone Worth a Try?

Recruiting talent at both college and university levels has never been easier. Aspiring athletes can get more exposure and hopefully land the deal they want, while coaches can hand-pick talent as it adds up to the pool. That said, SwipeZone is definitely worth a download.

Download SwipeZone on iOS
Download SwipeZone on Android
