Seamless Family and Friends Media Sharing: Yourstotell Review

By Haider Ali Khan
Are Facebook and Instagram too big a social media platform for sharing your private photos and videos? Most file-sharing apps are impersonal, but this is where Yourstotell comes into play. Tell your story your own way and explore what features are offered in our Yourstotell review.

What is Yourstotell?

Yourstotell is a social app designed for small communities, such as a group of friends or family and relatives. The main point of interest is how you can craft ‘stories’ using video, photo, audio, and text and fit them into digital albums. Naturally, once posted your family or friends will be able to see them.

Yourstotell screenshots

The app doesn’t have extras, such as promoted content, feeds, or ads attached, and users can choose to share and see what they want through settings. It’s something more than sharing and storage sites, and more privately focused than the most popular social media platforms.

Features and Benefits

No Promoted Content, Feeds, or Ads

Unlike mainstream social media networks, Yourstotell does not push content; instead, the app focuses on small circles and the users sharing important photos and videos that are near their hearts. You can browse on Yourstotell without being interrupted by annoying pop-ups or promotions you don’t care about.

Robust Digital Album Functions

Yourstotell screenshots with iPhone

Yourstotell is more than just a file-sharing platform- it’s a digital album that connects people together. Albums can be made and organized anytime you like, and you can add various types of content sans the timeline. Albums can even be divided into subsections.

Control Over Content

Each user will have complete control over what they want to see and what they don’t. There’s no push to view each album of another user, and vice versa. Memories are preserved in order and not according to the timeline so you can go back and add to the photos or videos.

Should You Try Yourstotell?

Yourstotell is a welcome break from the endless scrolling and delivers a more family-focused network. Users can cut back on advertising and enjoy what really matters to them, or build their own albums and stored memories. Yourstotell is definitely a must-try.

Download Yourstotell on iPhone
Download Yourstotell on Android
