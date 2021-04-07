[FUSE]Chicken TITAN & SHIELD Review: The Toughest Cable on Earth

Is your iPhone or iPad lighting charging cable getting damaged always? Say no more! [FUSE]Chicken provided iLounge two review units of their best iPhone/iPad charging cables that will surely last longer than your devices lifetime.

I have personally been using the [FUSE]Chicken TITAN & SHIELD charging cables on my iPhone and iPad devices, and I can honestly say it’s one of the best charging cables I have received so far.

The reason is that it never gets dirty like Apple’s original charging cables do, nor does it get damaged.

[FUSE]Chicken TITAN

In the beginning, I did have some issues getting used to the cables as they are made from stainless steel, making it slightly annoying when it comes to bending the cable.

As the original cable provided by Apple is much flexible, the [FUSE]Chicken TITAN & SHIELD charging cables does require you to adjust the cable according to your angle, else your device may fall from your side table which is only the downside. However, I did got use it with time. But the upside is that the cable never gets damaged.

[FUSE]Chicken SHIELD

While, I don’t have a chain saw or a 4×4 vehicle to test out how tough these cables are, but based on the quality of the cable, I can honestly say that you can use it to pull a vehicle without a problem.

Here are some videos about the [FUSE]Chicken TITAN & SHIELD charging cables made by the company:

[FUSE]Chicken TITAN

If you have pets at home, or simply want a strong durable cable for your iPhone/iPad, I would suggest you go with the [FUSE]Chicken TITAN. You can order it for just $34.95 by clicking here. I honestly think its worth every penny.

[FUSE]Chicken SHIELD

[FUSE]Chicken SHIELD is also one of the toughest cables. It works just as well as the TITAN. However, I personally believe that the TITAN is much durable than the SHIELD.

If you don’t like chrome and prefer a space grey coloured charging cable, then you might as well go with the [FUSE]Chicken SHIELD. You can grab one for just $34.95 by clicking here.

We at iLounge would like to thank [FUSE]Chicken for allowing us to review their cables. They are definitely worth buying.