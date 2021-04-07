[FUSE]Chicken UNIVERSAL Review: All-In-One Travel Charger

If you are someone who is always travelling, then you may want to consider the [FUSE]Chicken UNIVERSAL. It’s an All-In-One travel charger that allows you to charge almost any device wirelessly, or via a USB-A cable, or a USB-C cable.

It’s super handy and lightweight, which makes it easy during travel. The best thing about the [FUSE]Chicken UNIVERSAL is that it also has a built-in 6700mAh powerbank. That’s right! So whenever there is no power supply to plug your device for charging, you can always get some battery juice from this All-In-One travel charger.

It comes with a small pocket that allows you to carry your charger, along with world travel adapters for the US, EU, UK and AU.

The product is available for only $84.95, which can be purchased directly from [FUSE]Chicken official website here.