StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dock Review

Most people prefer laptops over desktops, simply because laptops can be easily carried around without requiring a separate keyboard, mouse, and monitor. While laptops are easy to carry and are compact, they can sometimes be hard to use for work because of their small screens.



Note: We were provided a review unit from StarTech. However, no other compensations were provided and StarTech did not receive copy approval rights on this review.



The problem can be solved by using an external monitor and a set of keyboard & mouse. However, the process can be fidgety and it is recommended to use a docking station for a proper, easy-to-use setup. StarTech’s new Thunderbolt 3.0 Dock is a powerful station that does not let down in terms of performance, power delivery, or ease of use.



High-speed Thunderbolt 3.0 Dock

USB-C/Thunderbolt 3.0 is hands down the best port in the industry. If your laptop charges over USB-C, you can completely skip the process of connecting the laptop charger separately when the laptop is connected to the dock. StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3.0 dock is capable of pushing up to 60W of power for charging the laptop over USB-C.



The StarTech Thunderbolt 3.0 dock is capable of powering up to two Thunderbolt 3.0 uncompressed 4K 60Hz monitors at the same time. However, if your laptop does not support Thunderbolt 3.0, the dock can also power upto two HD 60Hz (1920×1200) monitors at the same time (over DisplayPort).



Build quality and ports

The build quality of the StarTech Thunderbolt 3.0 dock is premium. It is well made and there is a uniform heft to the product that does not make it feel cheap. On either side of the dock, the company has placed vents for proper airflow to keep the product cool.



On the front side of the dock, there is a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3.0 port which connects to the laptop, a 10Gbps USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the other side, the dock has a Gigabit Ethernet port, two 5Gbps USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (only one can be used for power), two HDMI ports, and a power input.



The StarTech Thunderbolt 3.0 dock is one of the most ideal docking stations for use at workplaces and at home as it can be easily deployed. The dock supports both Windows and Mac laptops out of the box without requiring any additional driver installations.



In the box, StarTech includes a power brick and a 0.7m Thunderbolt 3 cable which can also be used with “USB-C only” laptops. For security, the StarTech dock has a lock slot which is compatible with the company’s LTLOCK.



The StarTech Thunderbolt 3.0 Dock is priced at $330 (USD) on the company’s website. However, the product can also be found discounted on Amazon for around $250 (USD).

