How to Track a Phone by the Number in 2023

Do you want to track a phone by the number and find out who is calling you? There are many websites and apps that allow you to do that. But finding a reliable phone number lookup service can be challenging.

To make your search easier, we’ve tested multiple phone number tracking websites and apps and found the 8 best options.

Here’s a Detailed Guide on How to Track a Phone by the Number

1. Intelius

Intelius provides comprehensive phone number searches, allowing you to find out the owner’s name, address, and other details with just one search. You can use the Intelius website or app for Android and iOS to track a phone by the number.

To use the Intelius website, follow these steps:

Go to the Intelius official site. Enter the phone number you want to look up. Click SEARCH to generate a report that includes the phone type and owner’s information.

To use the Intelius app, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and follow these steps:

Run the app. Go to the PHONE tab. Enter the phone number you want to track and start the search.

2. BeenVerified

BeenVerified is one of the best phone number lookup services that searches its vast database of aggregated public data to provide you with the owner’s name, age, contact information, social media profiles, job history, and more.

To use the BeenVerified website, follow these steps:

Go to BeenVerified’s Reverse Phone Lookup page. Enter the phone number you want to look up. Click SEARCH to get a detailed report on the caller.

To use the BeenVerified app, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and follow these steps:

Run the app. Type the phone number you want to track in the search bar. Start the search to get a detailed report on the caller.

3. Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate reverse phone lookup allows you to trace the source of a phone number and get a detailed background report on the caller, including the full name, address, and demographic data.

To use the Instant Checkmate website, follow these steps:

Go to the Instant Checkmate website. Enter the phone number you want to look up. Click SEARCH NOW to get detailed information about the owner.

To use the Instant Checkmate app, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and follow these steps:

Run the app. Enter the phone number you want to track. Start the search to get detailed information about the owner.

In conclusion, if you want to track a phone by the number, these are the best and most reliable options available. You can use either the website or app version of Intelius, BeenVerified, or Instant Checkmate to find out who’s calling you.

4. PeopleLooker

PeopleLooker is an online investigation service that provides one of the most comprehensive collections of background information and social media profiles. It offers a reverse phone lookup to verify someone’s identity and access linked background information using a phone number.

To track phone numbers using the PeopleLooker website:

Visit the PeopleLooker official site. Enter the phone number and click SEARCH. PeopleLooker will search billions of public records for information related to the phone number.

To track phone numbers using the PeopleLooker app (available for Android and iOS):

Download and install the app. Open PeopleLooker. Under the SEARCH section, select Phone, enter the phone number, and tap the search icon.

5. Social Catfish

Social Catfish is another online investigation service that provides a comprehensive collection of background information and social media/dating profiles. With a reverse phone search, you can verify the phone number owner’s identity and avoid scam calls.

To track phone numbers using Social Catfish website:

Visit the Social Catfish Reverse Phone Lookup page. Enter the phone number and click SEARCH. Social Catfish will help you find out who the phone number is registered to and if it’s a VOIP phone line.

6. PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders is a leading Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider that helps access public data easily. It provides information about an unknown caller such as name, address, and other background information when available.

To track phone numbers using PeopleFinders website:

Visit the PeopleFinders official page. Enter the phone number and click Search. You’ll get up-to-date information about the unknown caller, including the name, address, and other pertinent background info.

To track phone numbers using PeopleFinders app (IdentityWatch, available for Android and iOS):

Download and install IdentityWatch. Open the app and sign in to your account. If you don’t have a PeopleFinders account, you’ll need to register one.

7. Spokeo

Spokeo is a powerful phone number lookup tool that provides users with confidential information about phone numbers. It offers detailed background information, including names, addresses, email addresses, social media profiles, court records, criminal records, and more.

To track a phone number using Spokeo website:

Go to the Spokeo official page. Enter the phone number and click “Search Now”. You will receive a report with information associated with the phone number, such as the full name, age, address, family information, and carrier details.

To track a phone number using the Spokeo app:

Download and install the Spokeo app from Google Play on your phone. Open the app. Enter the phone number you want to search and tap “SEARCH” to see the name, address, and photo associated with the phone number.

8. Reverse Phone Lookup

Another app for tracking phone numbers is Reverse Phone Lookup, developed by Whitepages. It offers the largest database of contact information on US residents and can be used to track phone numbers in the US. Reverse Phone Lookup is available as both a website and an app.

To track a phone number using the Whitepages website:

Go to the Whitepages official website. Enter the phone number you want to track in the search bar and click “search”. You will receive detailed information about the phone number, such as the owner and location. You can also choose to search by person or address.

To track a phone number using the Reverse Phone Lookup app:

Download the app from either Google Play or Apple Store, depending on your phone type. Install the app on your phone. Enter the phone number you want to track in the search bar and click “search”. You will receive detailed information about the phone number, such as the owner and location.

Track a Phone by the Number FAQ