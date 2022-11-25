How to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free in 2022

Technology has come a long way, and now anyone can track another person’s cell phone location as long as they have a device with an internet connection.

Most people think that tracking a cell phone’s location is complicated, but it really isn’t. You just need to know which app to use and how to use it properly.

A phone tracker app lets you secretly keep tabs on a phone’s location and activity. In some cases, it can even help find a lost or stolen phone.

The apps below will help show you how to find a cell phone’s location.

How to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free on Android

1. Google Map

Google Maps is a location-tracking tool that helps you navigate to new places or track the real-time location of multiple devices. GPS ensures accuracy and precision, while location sharing allows you to keep tabs on multiple devices at once.

Using Google map as a tracker

First, add your Gmail account to the Google contacts on the target phone.

Open the app on their cell phone and log in.

At the top right side of the page, tap on the option that says “Google profile”.

Choose the “Location sharing” and select “New share”.

Choose the sharing duration “Until you turn this off.”

Add yourself to the option.

Select “Share”, and you are done.

2. Find My Device

If you’re looking for a Google-powered tracker app to help you locate a lost or misplaced cell phone, Find My Device is a great option. Although it’s designed primarily for Android devices, it can also track location with pinpoint accuracy.

3. AirDroid Free Cell Phone Location Tracker

AirDroid Parental Control app not only has a location tracker feature, but other features like a remote camera, screen mirroring, and syncing SMS/notifications as well.

4. Mobile Number Tracker

With Mobile Number Tracker, you can pinpoint the location of any device within moments by simply using their phone number. No need to install additional apps on your phone or the other person’s phone–it works without either!

5. Mobile Tracker

With Mobile Tracker, you’re able to track family members and employees easily. The app offers benefits such as being able to monitor and manage phone usage, in addition to taking records and screenshots without the user’s knowledge. Best of all, the app is free to use!

6. Where’s My Droid

With Where’s My Droid, you can remotely take pictures with the target phone from your phone. It is an engaging and easy-to-use app that makes cell phone location tracking for Android devices simple and straightforward.

How to Track Cell Phone Location for Free on iPhone

1. Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone is an app that allows users to track lost iOS devices and see their current or last known location.

This app makes the device more difficult to steal and can also be used to track a person’s location for free. However, it must first be enabled from the device settings.

From the Settings menu, choose “Your Account”. Then select “Find My” and enable it. Also, turn on “Share My Location”.

To locate your lost or stolen iPhone using Find My iPhone

Go to iCloud and sign in, then select Find My iPhone.

Click on “All Device.”

Choose the device you want to locate.

The location will show up on the map.

The device name will have “offline” written next to it if the device cannot be located.

To select a new device, click on the desired device name from the list.

Select “new device.”

2. iCloud Location Tracking

iCloud is a secure Apple service that stores photos, data, passwords, and more on your iOS devices. Even if you own multiple iOS devices, iCloud keeps all your information in one place. Plus, anything you upload to iCloud can be easily shared with other iOS users. In fact, it can even be used as a location tracker app!

With iCloud, you can create backups of your entire device. The process is free and easy–all you need is an Apple ID. Once signed up, you gain access to an email account as well as 5GB for data storage.

Share a device’s location

First, allow location sharing on the target device.

You can do that by adjusting the settings.

Go to iCloud.

Please tap “share my location”.

Choose who you want to share it with.

In order to log in to iCloud, you will need the target device’s Apple ID.

Please select the “all device” option.

Select the device from the list you want to find.

The location will appear on the map.

3. Find My Friends

The Find My Friends app for iOS devices is an easy way to share your location with other iPhone, iPad, or iPod users. With just a few taps, you can share your location permanently or temporarily with any other iOS user. The app is intuitive and straightforward to use.

For iOS 13 or later, we recommend using the Find My app which combines the functions of Find My iPhone and Find My Friends. With this app, you can track location, get notifications about locations, and view shared locations on the map all in one place!

In order to use this service, both parties must have an iPhone.

Open the app and tap “Start Sharing Location” from the bottom. If they are sharing their location with others, you’ll see a plus sign; just tap that.

To add people, click the plus icon. You can search and then add yourself to their phone if you’re tracking them.

By tapping “send” and then selecting “Share Indefinitely”, you have completed the process.

4. Glympse Free Phone Location Tracker

Glympse is a free app for tracking iPhone locations that has been rated 4.8 stars by users. It uses GPS tracking to share live location with others, and can be used to track more than one person at a time. In addition to its tracking features, Glympse also offers privacy features to help keep your data safe and secure.

Glympse is designed with privacy in mind, adhering to iOS device regulations. Through its dynamic mapping feature, Glympse requires no signup and allows users to view another person’s location without them knowing.

Get the app and install it on your device.

Choose between “requesting location” and “sharing location” from the options.

Choose when you want your location to be shared.

Hit the share button.

If you request a location, it will pop up on the map.

5. Life360 Free Cell Phone Location Tracker

With the Life360 app, you can see real-time locations of your friends and family as well as interactive maps of various cities and neighborhoods. The app also saves top/frequently visited places for easy access later on and has cloud storage in case you need to save certain locations. In addition, with the Life360 app, you can view timelines of previous Locations so that you know where people have been.

Life360 facilitates tracking, locating, and communicating with others. The app also features the Family Safety Network which allows easy coordination of family get togethers and helps them stay in touch with each other.

Download and install the app.

Register for an account to get started.

Repeat the process on the target phone.

In order to use this software, please enable the necessary features and grant permission.

Create or join a circle on the app.

If you create the circle, you are an admin. But if you join a circle, in order to see the location of other members, you need to become an admin first.

6. FollowMee GPS Location Tracker

FollowMee GPS Location Tracker tracks location using GPS and is available for both iPhone and Android platforms. Keep tabs on friends, family members, or employees by using this top-rated free app.

With FollowMee, you can easily track anyone’s location by using the app or browser. Additionally, there are other features included such as Geofencing and GPS tracking. Plus, it runs in the background even when the app is closed! You can also locate more than one iPhone at a time if needed.

To get started, create an account on the FollowMee website.

Download the app onto the phone you want to track.

To get started, download the app and enter your information.

The app operates without any interaction from the user and runs inconspicuously in the background of the device.

The FollowMee website records and stores the device location.

You can see the location on our website.

Other Methods to Track a Phone Location

1. Carrier Parental Control Apps

To use a carrier parental control app, you would first install the parent version on your phone. The kids’ edition of the app is then installed on their target phone. Once this is done, you can pair the devices and track your child’s location at any time.

Please download the carrier app on your phone.

Install the kids’ version on the target phone.

Set it up and pair both devices.

Use the carrier’s app to track the location of the phone.

2. Track a Cell Phone Location Using IMEI For Free

The IMEI number is the International Mobile Equipment Identity. Each phone has a unique IMEI number which is a 15-digit number. Usually, network providers use it for tracking lost phones for their customers when Find My Device can’t find them. But it can also be used by regular people to track down their devices.

Download an IMEI tracking App.

Grant the app permission. The way you grant permission to the app determines how it accesses your device.

Enter the device IMEI number.

Click “Track” to find the location.

Video Tutorial: How to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free

Conclusion

There are a few different ways you can go about tracking a cell phone’s location. The most common is through apps – and fortunately, there are quite a few free options available. While some only specialize in tracking, others double as parental control apps.

In my opinion, the latter are the best option when it comes to stealthily tracking someone’s location. So why not download one of these free parental control app today!

