Buy the iPhone XR instead of the iPhone 8

The iPhone XR is the cheapest Apple product with FaceID and a bezel less display. The company still sells the iPhone 8 which sports a huge chin on the top and the bottom. The price difference between both of them is $150 – the iPhone XR retails for $599 whereas the iPhone 8 retails for $449.



The iPhone 8 was released in 2017 and it sports Apple’s A11 Bionic chip which makes it a two year old phone with a two year old process. By no means is the A11 chip weak, it still stands strong to a lot of low-cost Android phones. However, the iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chip which is much more recent compared to the A11 Bionic and is a little powerful in terms of performance.

Who triumphs in performance?

In terms of RAM, the iPhone XR once again has an upper hand with 3GB of RAM compared to 2GB RAM on the iPhone 8. However, the iPhone 8 Plus, the bigger version of the iPhone 8 has 3GB of RAM equivalent to the iPhone XR’s. More amount of RAM equals to smooth switching between apps, quick loading of apps, and it also allows multiple apps to be running in the background without many hiccups.



The iPhone 8 suffers one big disadvantage. Its the battery backup; the problem could be blamed on the 3D Touch feature which takes up a lot of space in the phone’s body resulting in a smaller battery. On the other hand, the iPhone XR does not use the 3D Touch feature and in return is able to accomodate a much larger battery.



Last year, the iPhone XR received extremely positive reviews for its amazing battery backup. The shell of the iPhone XR is larger compared to the iPhone 8 and is also another reason for Apple being able to pack a larger battery.



If you are looking forward to buying an iPhone for as little money as possible, it’s the iPhone XR that you should get.

