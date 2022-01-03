Cats are flocking to Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Dishes
Catellite Dish
On chilly days, local cats appear to be attracted to the receiver dishes of SpaceX's Starlink — Elon Musk's bid to build his space firm as a major internet service provider with constellations of satellites — like Elon Musk's bid to establish his space company as a heavyweight internet service provider using constellations of satellites.
In a recent Starlink client's tweet, we spotted at least five cats snuggled up on one of the plates, apparently to keep warm and take advantage of the heat it creates.
The adorable, terrestrial feline infestation will persist as long as the dishes aren't in use, which is why there may be no avoiding Starlink's internet service, which uses orbital satellites.
Starlink dishes aren't flat, or parallel to the ground, according to one Reddit user, so they shouldn't be used as cat beds. However, when it's not in use, the angle allows tiny animals to comfortably rest on top.
It's also possible that the dishes attract different tiny animals at various angles, and one Reddit user even used thermal imaging to see why animals congregate around their dish.
It's also possible that the dishes attract different tiny animals at various angles, and one Reddit user even used thermal imaging to see why animals congregate around their dish.
“I was checking my dish with a thermal sight and it actually looks like the whole dish, even the back side is warm,” a Reddit user reported. “So you might [see] animals under or around it in general if it’s ground mounted.”
Others worried that birds sitting on the lip of the dish might drop messes, resulting in performance difficulties. It's uncertain whether the intruders cause service disruptions, in part because their non-functional posture appears to allow them to fits and sits.
However, because publications such as the Verge have reviewed the internet provider poorly in the past, even if stories of animals sitting on dishes abound, it will take thorough study to determine whether they're the real source of any problem.