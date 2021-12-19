Facebook Crowned 'Worst Company of 2021'
Facebook, otherwise known as Meta, has been crowned the worst company of the year, following a turbulent 12 months of controversies, public backlash, and an eventual entire rebrand of the social media giant, according to a survey conducted by Yahoo Finance.
Yahoo Finance annually honors the best company in the world, with Microsoft taking home the top spot for 2021. However, as Facebook has now been dubbed Meta, this year's competition also included a "worst business of the year" option, in which it won handily against Alibaba, an e-commerce firm from China. According to a poll conducted by Yahoo Finance that interviewed over 1,000 individuals, Facebook received 50% more votes than Alibaba.
In a recent poll, 70% of respondents said they would stop using Facebook if it went away. According to the poll, people have a "long list of gripes" against Facebook, including censorship concerns, reports on Instagram's influence on mental health, and privacy issues. While the survey results are terrible and do not bode well for Facebook, 30% of respondents answered in the affirmative when asked if Facebook might "redeem itself."