FromSoftware to release Armored Core VIFromSoftware, the developer of popular games such as the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne, has announced its next project: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.The game is set to be released in 2023 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.The announcement of Armored Core VI comes a few months after the release of FromSoftware's most recent game, Elden Ring.The trailer for the game features a number of shots of giant mechs, creating a mood that fans of the series are sure to enjoy.Armored Core VI is the latest installment in a series that has been popular with gamers for many years.The previous game, Armored Core V, was released in 2012, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the next installment ever since.FromSoftware has established itself as one of the most successful developers in the gaming industry in recent years,.\u0026nbsp;Fans will be eager to see how the company has used the lessons learned from its previous games in the development of Armored Core VI.