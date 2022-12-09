Microsoft brings screen recording to Windows with Snipping Tool update

Microsoft brings screen recording to Windows with Snipping Tool updateMicrosoft brings screen recording to Windows with Snipping Tool updateMicrosoft has announced that it is bringing screen recording to Windows with an update to the Snipping Tool.The update will allow users to record their entire screen or a section that has been cropped.The update is currently being tested with Windows 11 testers in the Dev Channel, and it is expected to be released to all Windows 11 users in the coming weeks or months.The Snipping Tool has long been a favorite among Windows users, and the addition of screen recording will expand its capabilities to even more types of content.\u0026nbsp;The region selection feature will make it useful for users who want to capture an app without recording their entire display.The Snipping Tool update comes more than four years after Microsoft first introduced a new screenshot experience for Windows.The update will be welcomed by Windows users, who have previously had to rely on the Xbox Game Bar or third-party tools to record their screens.The Xbox Game Bar has been good at recording individual apps, but it offers less control over what is recorded.The Snipping Tool update is just the latest in a series of updates to Windows 11, which has seen significant improvements since its launch in 2020.The addition of screen recording will make it even more useful for a wide range of users.