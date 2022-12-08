Asobo Studio has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator has reached over 10 million players and shared some player stats to celebrate.
Asobo Studio has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator has reached over 10 million players and shared some player stats to celebrate.
"Today we are excited to announce that more than 10 million pilots have enjoyed the beauty, awe, and wonder of the world available in Microsoft Flight Simulator across Windows/PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox console," said Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.
"We would not have reached any of these milestones without the continued support of our amazing community and their ongoing engagement and contributions." said Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Neumann shared some more player stats: together, the community has had 500 million flights and flown 40 billion miles; the equivalent of 10 million trips around the Earth or 200 "round trips" from the Earth to the Sun.
Microsoft Flight Simulator has already had its fair share of updates, but Neumann says the team is "just getting started! We have exciting plans for 2023 and beyond."