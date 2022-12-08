Motorola is bringing its popular Edge 30 Fusion to the US in a new "Pantone Color of the Year 2023" finish.
The hue, dubbed Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta, follows the recent announcement of Motorola's partnership with Pantone.
The device has the same specs as the UK variant, including a Snapdragon 888+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It also has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.
The Edge 30 Fusion has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and 4K recording support, as well as a secondary 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a depth sensor.
The front-facing camera is a 32MP selfie shooter.
Other features include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, IP52 rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting front and rear panels.
The device has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It ships with Android 12 and My UX on top.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in its Pantone colorway will be available in the US starting December 12, fully unlocked for T-Mobile and AT&T.
The company is selling the special edition alongside the new Moto Buds 600 as a package for $799.
The Buds 600 come with Bluetooth multipoint support and Google Fast Pairing.
They have a charging case that promises 28 hours of battery life and feature Snapdragon Sound and hybrid noise cancellation.
The Edge 30 Fusion will also be available in Neptune Blue for $699.