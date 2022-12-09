Starlink in-flight internet takes off on JSX flights

Starlink in-flight internet takes off on JSX flightsStarlink in-flight internet takes off on JSX flightsSpaceX has announced that the first JSX flights with Starlink Aviation have taken place this week.\u0026nbsp;The announcement comes a few weeks behind schedule, as JSX's CEO had originally said that Starlink's in-flight internet would be available on the airline in October.SpaceX has said that Starlink will be installed on more JSX planes "in the weeks ahead."\u0026nbsp;The company has been working on its in-flight internet service for some time, and it is now starting to see the fruits of its labor.Starlink's in-flight internet has been a highly anticipated development, as it offers the promise of high-speed internet access for passengers on airplanes.The service is expected to be particularly useful for long-haul flights, where passengers often struggle to access the internet due to the limitations of traditional in-flight internet services.The in-flight internet service is provided by SpaceX's satellite network, which currently consists of more than 1,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.The network is designed to provide fast and reliable internet access to users on the ground and in the air.SpaceX has said that it plans to continue expanding its satellite network in the coming years, with the ultimate goal of providing global coverage.The company has also said that it plans to offer the in-flight internet service on other airlines in the future.The news of the first JSX flights with Starlink Aviation will be welcomed by passengers who are looking forward to the availability of high-speed in-flight internet.It is also a positive development for SpaceX, which continues to make progress on its ambitious plans for satellite-based internet access.