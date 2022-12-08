Twitter CEO Elon Musk Changes Twitter Blue Subscription PricesTwitter plans to charge $11 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhones.On the website, the subscription will be priced at $7 per month.The higher price point will allow Twitter to provide Apple with its 30 percent cut of in-app purchase proceeds without significantly cutting into Twitter's bottom line.Twitter CEO Elon Musk has criticized Apple's App Store fees and claimed that Apple had "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store," but later walked that statement back.Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook later met and Musk said they had a "good conversation" and that there had been a "misunderstanding" over Twitter being potentially removed from the App Store.Twitter Blue subscriptions were paused after Musk included a verification checkmark with Twitter Blue, allowing anyone with $8 to spend to impersonate companies, and celebrities.Twitter Blue has not been available since November 11.With the relaunch, Twitter Blue is expected to include different badge colors for corporations, government accounts, and individuals.The relaunch will also include restrictions on changing usernames and limits on signups for newer accounts.Twitter is planning to relaunch Twitter Blue on Friday.