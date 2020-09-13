If you are wondering “What is Apple One”, then you have landed on the right page.

So, What is Apple One?

Apple One is a new subscription bundle by Apple that is expected to be announced on September 15th at Apple’s Event. If not, it may then be announced later in October. With Apple One, users can subscribe to multiple Apple services at a lower price with a fixed monthly fee.

Services such as iCloud Storage, Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade are expected provided in a bundle by the company.