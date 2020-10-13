What time is the iPhone 12 launch?

Apple is to launch the all new iPhone 12 on October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT.
iPhone 12 models
We are expecting the following iPhone 12 models to be announced by Apple:
- 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro
- 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max
According to leaks are rumours, here are the information available about the iPhone 12 linup:
iPhone 12 mini
- 5.4-inch display
- black, white, red, blue, and green
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
- Starting at $699
6.1-inch iPhone 12
- 6.1-inch display
- black, white, red, blue, and green
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
- Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24
- Starting at $799
iPhone 12 Pro
- 6.1-inch display
- gold, silver, graphite, and blue
- Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Starting at $999
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch display
- gold, silver, graphite, and blue
- Pre-orders November 13/14, available November 20/21
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Starting at $1,099