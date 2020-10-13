What time is the iPhone 12 launch?

Apple is to launch the all new iPhone 12 on October 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT.

iPhone 12 models

We are expecting the following iPhone 12 models to be announced by Apple:

5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini

6.1-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

According to leaks are rumours, here are the information available about the iPhone 12 linup:

iPhone 12 mini

5.4-inch display

black, white, red, blue, and green

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Starting at $699

6.1-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch display

black, white, red, blue, and green

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

Starting at $799

iPhone 12 Pro

6.1-inch display

gold, silver, graphite, and blue

Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Starting at $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max