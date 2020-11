In this article, we at iLounge will tell you exactly when is the iPhone 12 Pro Max available.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max available?

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available to be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website. It is expected to be displayed at all Apple Stores on Friday, 13th of November, 2020.

If you want to be the first to get your hands on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it would be best to pre-order it now.