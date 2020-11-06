In this article, we at iLounge will tell you exactly when will the iPhone 12 mini be in stores.

So when will the iPhone 12 mini be in stores?

The iPhone 12 mini will be in stores from Friday, 13th of November 2020.

Apple usually has a limited number of units in stock of its first-week release at its stores, so it would be best to pre-order the device to be one of the first to buy the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple has a 15 days change of mind policy. So if you aren’t happy with the device, no stress! Just return the device from the Apple store you picked it up from and get a full refund.